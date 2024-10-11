Citizens & Northern Corp Sells 603 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Citizens & Northern Corp cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,006 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.2% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,996,360 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $750,711,000 after buying an additional 8,482 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 327.7% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 3,943 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Microsoft by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 4,285 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 48,500 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,238,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,754 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.04, for a total transaction of $1,027,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,552,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 14,398 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.41, for a total transaction of $6,009,869.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 786,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,473,703.53. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,629 shares of company stock valued at $77,916,485 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Microsoft from $515.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Microsoft from $470.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $493.47.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $415.84 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $324.39 and a one year high of $468.35. The company has a market cap of $3.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $417.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $424.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 35.96%. The firm had revenue of $64.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, September 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

