Clarus Wealth Advisors Buys 653 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 813.3% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,647,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $685,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138,612 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,645,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,402,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,204 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,675,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,079,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,392 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,445,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,997,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $296,178,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,278,881.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Edward Jones began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.45.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ AMD opened at $171.02 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $276.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $93.11 and a one year high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

