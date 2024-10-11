Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 677.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,008 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Cohu worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COHU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,165,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,421,000 after acquiring an additional 59,716 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 111.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 20,549 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 122.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 13,762 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 41,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the first quarter worth $454,000. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ COHU opened at $24.56 on Friday. Cohu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.80 and a twelve month high of $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a current ratio of 6.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -491.20 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.39.

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $104.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.00 million. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. Research analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COHU. Citigroup cut Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Cohu from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cohu has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

