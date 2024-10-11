Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 156.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 2,864.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CBSH. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of CBSH opened at $58.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.68. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.91 and a 52-week high of $65.86.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $414.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.88 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commerce Bancshares

In related news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $124,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,999.63. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 5,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $336,274.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,932,995.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 2,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $124,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,999.63. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,612 shares of company stock worth $3,184,609 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

