Commercial Metals to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Commercial Metals in a research note issued on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Commercial Metals’ current full-year earnings is $4.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.04 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.40.

NYSE CMC opened at $52.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.62. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $61.26. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 3,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

