Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,485 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,257,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,607,000 after buying an additional 1,034,319 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 129.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 332,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,591,000 after acquiring an additional 187,706 shares during the last quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 690.4% during the first quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 103,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 90,373 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 9.5% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 628,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,570,000 after buying an additional 54,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the first quarter valued at $881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBS opened at $15.90 on Friday. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $18.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP ( NYSE:SBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 15.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SBS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 6th.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.

