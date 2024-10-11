Comparing SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK) & Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS)

Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) and SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.8% of Texas Community Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.7% of SR Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 19.1% of Texas Community Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Texas Community Bancshares and SR Bancorp”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Community Bancshares $19.33 million 2.45 -$730,000.00 ($0.80) -18.75 SR Bancorp $38.38 million 2.76 -$10.86 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Texas Community Bancshares has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SR Bancorp.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Texas Community Bancshares and SR Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Community Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A SR Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Texas Community Bancshares and SR Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Community Bancshares -11.48% -4.21% -0.49% SR Bancorp -28.30% -5.52% -1.01%

Summary

Texas Community Bancshares beats SR Bancorp on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Texas Community Bancshares

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also originates primarily one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction and land loans; and car, boat, share, unsecured loans, etc., as well as agricultural loans, commercial loans, and consumer and other loans. In addition, it invests in securities; and offers sweep account, safe deposit boxes, e-statement, cards, online banking, and mobile banking services. Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Mineola, Texas.

About SR Bancorp

SR Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Somerset Regal Bank that provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and local municipalities in the communities of Somerset, Middlesex, Hunterdon, and Essex counties in New Jersey. It offers deposit instruments, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loans comprising one- to four family-residential mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, unsecured personal loans, and rehabilitation loans; and bill payment services. In addition, it is involved in the investment activities. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Bound Brook, New Jersey.

