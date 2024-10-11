Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON) Receives $28.88 Average PT from Analysts

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.88.

Several research analysts have commented on CON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Stock Performance

Shares of CON opened at $19.81 on Tuesday. Concentra Group Holdings Parent has a 12-month low of $18.89 and a 12-month high of $24.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.74.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $467.60 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Concentra Group Holdings Parent will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Company Profile

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

