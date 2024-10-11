Connectm Technology Solutions (CNTM) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Survey

Connectm Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CNTM – Get Free Report) is one of 662 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Connectm Technology Solutions to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Connectm Technology Solutions and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Connectm Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A Connectm Technology Solutions Competitors -21.00% -46.15% -1.19%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Connectm Technology Solutions and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Connectm Technology Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Connectm Technology Solutions Competitors 128 728 959 19 2.47

Earnings and Valuation

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 55.82%. Given Connectm Technology Solutions’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Connectm Technology Solutions has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Connectm Technology Solutions and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Connectm Technology Solutions $19.42 million N/A -496.01 Connectm Technology Solutions Competitors $936.44 million $68.62 million 64.64

Connectm Technology Solutions’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Connectm Technology Solutions. Connectm Technology Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.2% of Connectm Technology Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Connectm Technology Solutions has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Connectm Technology Solutions’ peers have a beta of 0.03, indicating that their average stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Connectm Technology Solutions peers beat Connectm Technology Solutions on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About Connectm Technology Solutions

ConnectM Technology Solutions, Inc., a technology company, focuses on advancing the electrification economy by integrating electrified energy assets with its AI-driven technology solutions platform. It provides residential and light commercial buildings, and all-electric original equipment manufacturers with a platform to accelerate the transition to solar and all-electric heating, cooling, and transportation. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

