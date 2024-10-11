Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) & Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TRLPF) Head to Head Analysis

Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TRLPF – Get Free Report) and Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Acerus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.0% of Context Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Context Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Acerus Pharmaceuticals and Context Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acerus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Context Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Context Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 265.50%. Given Context Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Context Therapeutics is more favorable than Acerus Pharmaceuticals.

This table compares Acerus Pharmaceuticals and Context Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acerus Pharmaceuticals $7.38 million 7.71 -$18.79 million ($0.08) -2.75 Context Therapeutics N/A N/A -$23.96 million ($1.33) -1.29

Acerus Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Context Therapeutics. Acerus Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Context Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Acerus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.6, suggesting that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Context Therapeutics has a beta of 2.27, suggesting that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Acerus Pharmaceuticals and Context Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acerus Pharmaceuticals -254.66% -346.72% -94.54% Context Therapeutics N/A -53.13% -48.60%

Summary

Context Therapeutics beats Acerus Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acerus Pharmaceuticals

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia. It also engages in developing Lidbree, a short acting lidocaine formulation delivered through a proprietary device into the vaginal mucosal tissue; Stendra, a PDE5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; Elegant vaginal moisturizer, which provides comfort to women suffering from vaginal dryness; and Elegant pH, a pH balanced vaginal product; Gynoflor, an ultra-low dose vaginal estrogen combined with a probiotic for the treatment of vaginal atrophy, restoration of vaginal flora, and treatment of certain vaginal infections; and Tefina, a clinical stage product for women with female sexual dysfunction. Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation sells products through its salesforce in Canada; and through a network of licensed distributors in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Trimel Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation in September 2015. Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Context Therapeutics

Context Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead program candidate is CTIM-76, an anti-Claudin 6 (CLDN6) x anti-CD3 bispecific antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Integral Molecular, Inc. for the development of a CLDN6 bispecific monoclonal antibody for cancer therapy. Context Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

