Contrasting Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBOD) and TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO)

Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBOD – Get Free Report) and TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Get Carbon Energy alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Carbon Energy and TXO Partners”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Energy $116.63 million 0.00 $1.10 million N/A N/A TXO Partners $286.59 million 2.10 -$103.99 million ($5.85) -3.32

Carbon Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TXO Partners.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Energy -38.38% -8.44% -2.43% TXO Partners -60.08% 9.33% 6.69%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Carbon Energy and TXO Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

10.5% of Carbon Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.4% of TXO Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Carbon Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Carbon Energy has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TXO Partners has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Carbon Energy and TXO Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbon Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A TXO Partners 0 0 1 1 3.50

TXO Partners has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.68%. Given TXO Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TXO Partners is more favorable than Carbon Energy.

Summary

TXO Partners beats Carbon Energy on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carbon Energy

(Get Free Report)

Carbon Energy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids properties in the United States. It focuses on conventional and unconventional reservoirs, including shale, tight sand, and coalbed methane located in the Appalachian, Illinois, and Ventura Basins. As of December 31, 2018, it owned working interests in 7,100 net wells and royalty interests in approximately 900 wells located in California, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia, as well as had leasehold positions in approximately 340,700 net developed acres and approximately 1,319,200 net undeveloped acres. The company was formerly known as Carbon Natural Gas Company and changed its name to Carbon Energy Corporation in June 2018. Carbon Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About TXO Partners

(Get Free Report)

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado. The company was formerly known as TXO Energy Partners, L.P. and changed its name to TXO Partners, L.P. in May 2023. TXO Partners, L.P. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Carbon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.