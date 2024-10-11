Contrasting GAP (NYSE:GAP) and Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN)

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) and Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for GAP and Nordstrom, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GAP 0 3 0 0 2.00 Nordstrom 3 10 0 0 1.77

GAP currently has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.37%. Nordstrom has a consensus target price of $20.23, indicating a potential downside of 7.92%. Given GAP’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe GAP is more favorable than Nordstrom.

Dividends

Institutional & Insider Ownership

GAP pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Nordstrom pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. GAP pays out -2.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nordstrom pays out 41.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

88.7% of Nordstrom shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Nordstrom shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GAP and Nordstrom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAP 5.05% 28.89% 6.92% Nordstrom -1.44% -21.26% -2.07%

Volatility and Risk

GAP has a beta of 2.35, suggesting that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nordstrom has a beta of 2.6, suggesting that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GAP and Nordstrom”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAP $15.17 billion 0.51 $502.00 million ($27.20) -0.76 Nordstrom $14.97 billion 0.24 $134.00 million $1.83 12.01

GAP has higher revenue and earnings than Nordstrom. GAP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nordstrom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

GAP beats Nordstrom on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc. operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls. The company offers its products through company-operated stores, franchise stores, websites, and third-party arrangements. It has franchise agreements to operate Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta stores and websites in Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. The Gap, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc., a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name. Nordstrom, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

