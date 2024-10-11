Contrasting Renovaro (NASDAQ:RENB) & Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX)

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) and Renovaro (NASDAQ:RENB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Get Evaxion Biotech A/S alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Evaxion Biotech A/S and Renovaro”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evaxion Biotech A/S $278,000.00 51.19 -$22.12 million ($4.33) -0.61 Renovaro N/A N/A -$39.68 million ($0.78) -0.56

Evaxion Biotech A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Renovaro. Evaxion Biotech A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Renovaro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evaxion Biotech A/S N/A N/A -108.14% Renovaro N/A -67.10% -51.71%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Evaxion Biotech A/S and Renovaro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Evaxion Biotech A/S has a beta of -0.26, suggesting that its share price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renovaro has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Evaxion Biotech A/S and Renovaro, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evaxion Biotech A/S 0 0 2 0 3.00 Renovaro 0 0 0 0 N/A

Evaxion Biotech A/S currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 318.25%. Given Evaxion Biotech A/S’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Evaxion Biotech A/S is more favorable than Renovaro.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.0% of Evaxion Biotech A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.4% of Renovaro shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.6% of Evaxion Biotech A/S shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of Renovaro shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Evaxion Biotech A/S beats Renovaro on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evaxion Biotech A/S

(Get Free Report)

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, which is in phase 2 global multi-center clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based vaccine that is in Phase 1/2a trial designed to induce a therapeutic immune response in the adjuvant setting in patients with resected melanoma; and EVX-03, DNA-based cancer vaccine for the treatment of various cancers. Its programs also include some vaccines that are in pre-clinical stage, which includes EVX-B1 for the prevention of S. aureus-induced skin and soft tissue infections in patients undergoing elective abdominal hernia surgery; EVX-B2 to target diseases caused by N. gonorrhoeae; EVX-B3 for eliciting strong humoral antibody and cellular immune response to the bacterial pathogen; and EVX-V1, viral vaccine product candidate for targeting Cytomegalovirus. Evaxion Biotech A/S was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Horsholm, Denmark.

About Renovaro

(Get Free Report)

Renovaro Inc., a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and biological products for the human treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and cancer in the United States. The company’s product pipeline includes RENB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment; RENB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine; and RENB-HB-01, a gene therapy curative treatment for HBV. It also develops RENB-DC-11, an allogeneic dendritic cell therapeutic vaccine for pancreatic cancer; RENB-DC-12-XX, an allogeneic dendritic cell therapeutic vaccine for other solid tumors; and RENB-HV-21 for treating HIV with allogeneic natural killer (NK) and gamma delta T-cells. It has strategic partnerships with the University of California, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, and Caring Cross. The company was formerly known as Renovaro Biosciences Inc. and changed its name to Renovaro Inc. in February 2024. Renovaro Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.