Contrasting Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY) and Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) and Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bilibili and Urgent.ly”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bilibili $23.95 billion 0.39 -$679.21 million ($1.67) -13.42 Urgent.ly $165.73 million 0.05 $74.73 million ($216.90) 0.00

Urgent.ly has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bilibili. Bilibili is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Urgent.ly, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bilibili 0 5 8 1 2.71 Urgent.ly 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings for Bilibili and Urgent.ly, as reported by MarketBeat.

Bilibili currently has a consensus price target of $17.83, suggesting a potential downside of 20.45%. Urgent.ly has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 233.33%. Given Urgent.ly’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Urgent.ly is more favorable than Bilibili.

Profitability

This table compares Bilibili and Urgent.ly’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bilibili -16.71% -22.44% -10.01% Urgent.ly 44.78% N/A -91.23%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.1% of Bilibili shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.3% of Urgent.ly shares are held by institutional investors. 22.2% of Bilibili shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Bilibili

(Get Free Report)

Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic. The company also provides advertising services; and IP derivatives and other services. In addition, it engages in the business and technology development activities; e-commerce business; and video, comics, and game distribution activities. Bilibili Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Urgent.ly

(Get Free Report)

Urgent.ly Inc. offers mobility assistance software platform for roadside assistance in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include car lockout, tire changes, towing, stuck in ditch and winch services, motorcycle towing, electric vehicle towing, jump start, and gas delivery. The company's software platform combines location-based services, real-time data, AI and machine-to-machine communication to provide roadside assistance solutions. It serves automotive, insurance, telematics, and other transportation-focused verticals. Urgent.ly Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.