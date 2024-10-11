Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Corebridge Financial by 718.4% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 37,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 32,940 shares in the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,680,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP raised its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 152.2% in the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,779,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 850.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 577,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,802,000 after acquiring an additional 516,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRBG. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Corebridge Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.46.

Corebridge Financial Stock Performance

Corebridge Financial stock opened at $29.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.59. The stock has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.83 and a 1-year high of $34.66.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.04. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corebridge Financial

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $144,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 279,238,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,058,834,596.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corebridge Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.