Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Position Raised by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Free Report) by 64.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,437 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund were worth $3,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 11.4% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the second quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 50.4% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN CLM opened at $7.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.40. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $7.92.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Announces Dividend

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

