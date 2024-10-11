CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Acquired by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank lifted its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,484 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,671 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $6,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.38.

CoStar Group Stock Down 1.1 %

CSGP stock opened at $74.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.45. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.35 and a 12-month high of $100.38. The company has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.51 and a beta of 0.81.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $677.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

