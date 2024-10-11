Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,077 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTRA. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,898,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,192 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 2,609.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,541,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,458 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 5,325.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,148,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,399 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,967,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,498,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CTRA shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.06.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $24.51 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.15.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Coterra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

