Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,400 shares, a growth of 3,316.0% from the September 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Crimson Wine Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CWGL opened at $6.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.94 million, a PE ratio of 43.87 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.54 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Crimson Wine Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.38 and a fifty-two week high of $6.79.

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.25 million during the quarter. Crimson Wine Group had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 3.69%.

Crimson Wine Group Company Profile

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells wines in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company also sells bulk wines and grapes; and other non-wine products, such as merchandise, as well as provides custom winemaking services.

