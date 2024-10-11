Cwm LLC Buys 10,337 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 256,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,337 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $37,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 18,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 61,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,061,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 7,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $149.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $273.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $135.37 and a 12-month high of $170.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVX. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.59.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

