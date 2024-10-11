Cwm LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cwm LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,009,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,147 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 5.0% of Cwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,159,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615,287 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,725,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,531 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,319,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774,400 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 125.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,812,000 after buying an additional 2,450,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,083,439,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $579.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $558.58 and a 200-day moving average of $542.03. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $580.47.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
