Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $2.46 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Auour Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.79. The company had a trading volume of 61,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,344,319. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.19.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

