Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 70 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,284 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 4,412.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,072,467 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,119,725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166,905 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Visa by 787.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,619,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,296,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099,122 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $511,321,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,990,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,671,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its stake in Visa by 26,951.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,587,944 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $416,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,074 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Visa Price Performance
V stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $276.46. 304,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,121,810. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $228.03 and a 52 week high of $293.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $273.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.
Visa Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.
Insider Activity
In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have weighed in on V shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $322.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.04.
View Our Latest Research Report on Visa
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Top 2 Analyst Picks: Stocks Poised for Double-Digit Growth
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- These 3 Stocks Are Screaming Oversold: Seize the Opportunity
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Stryker’s Acquisition Spree: Double-Digit Growth on the Horizon
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.