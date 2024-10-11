Czech National Bank Acquires 13,173 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,173 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Exelon were worth $8,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.3% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.2% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.08.

EXC opened at $39.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.38. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $41.48.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Exelon had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

