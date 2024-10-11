Czech National Bank Acquires 16,570 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,570 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $8,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,840,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,075,000 after buying an additional 7,825,418 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,654,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,487,000 after acquiring an additional 12,259,471 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,342,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,648,000 after purchasing an additional 317,837 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,971,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,057,000 after purchasing an additional 609,857 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,130,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,163,000 after purchasing an additional 171,036 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KDP opened at $36.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.19. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $38.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.35%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KDP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI raised Keurig Dr Pepper to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.53.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

