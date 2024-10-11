Czech National Bank Acquires 252 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $6,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,097,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 120,531 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $146,199,000 after acquiring an additional 13,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,440.48 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $928.49 and a 1-year high of $1,546.93. The company has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,422.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,389.21.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $946.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.13 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.95% and a negative return on equity of 575.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total transaction of $1,422,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,459.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total value of $1,422,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,459.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total transaction of $350,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,884,514. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,510.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $1,400.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,363.75.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

