Czech National Bank Acquires 2,674 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $6,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 28.9% during the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 337,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,516,000 after buying an additional 75,620 shares during the last quarter. BDF Gestion bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $3,452,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 274,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,620,000 after purchasing an additional 22,079 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 17.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,703,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,159,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 416.5% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 7,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.08.

PPG Industries Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:PPG opened at $127.34 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.07 and a 1 year high of $151.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.95%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.