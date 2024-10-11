Czech National Bank Acquires 3,392 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $7,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 147.8% in the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 348.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth $34,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 1.0 %

DFS opened at $141.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.13. The company has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.41. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $79.04 and a 1-year high of $147.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $3.00. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.88.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

