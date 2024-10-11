Czech National Bank Acquires 5,276 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $6,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ON. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Onsemi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,274,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 451.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,111,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,167,000 after buying an additional 909,558 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the first quarter valued at about $57,900,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Onsemi by 18.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,217,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,088,000 after acquiring an additional 665,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Onsemi by 66.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,440,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,743,000 after acquiring an additional 574,900 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ON shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Onsemi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Onsemi from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup cut Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.83.

Onsemi Trading Down 1.0 %

ON opened at $70.31 on Friday. Onsemi has a twelve month low of $59.34 and a twelve month high of $95.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.01 and a 200-day moving average of $71.59. The stock has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 24.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Onsemi will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total transaction of $2,411,385.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 231,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,011,310.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total value of $2,411,385.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 231,092 shares in the company, valued at $18,011,310.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $106,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 840,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,515,896. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

