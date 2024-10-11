Czech National Bank Acquires 559 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $8,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 267,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,347,000 after purchasing an additional 29,362 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. increased its position in IQVIA by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 20,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 12.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Central Valley Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.0% in the third quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 103.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total value of $320,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,302.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IQV opened at $230.24 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.42 and a 12 month high of $261.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.00.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IQVIA from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus raised IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on IQVIA from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $266.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.36.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

