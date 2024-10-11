Czech National Bank Acquires 5,850 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 81,632 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in DexCom were worth $5,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sachetta LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 255.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in DexCom by 492.2% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $29,457.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,217,436.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $29,457.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,217,436.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $51,585.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 264,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,318,872.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,824 shares of company stock valued at $126,390 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DXCM opened at $69.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.61. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.34 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. DexCom had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DXCM. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Baird R W cut shares of DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.69.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

