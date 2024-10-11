Czech National Bank Boosts Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,559 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $8,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 2,172.2% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 528.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.89.

Fastenal Stock Performance

NASDAQ FAST opened at $69.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $55.42 and a 1 year high of $79.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 77.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 50,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total value of $3,484,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,018 shares in the company, valued at $19,929,734.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total transaction of $3,484,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,929,734.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 45,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $3,116,996.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,489,266.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

