Czech National Bank Buys 14,532 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Czech National Bank lifted its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,532 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $7,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 21,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VICI opened at $32.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.27. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $34.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 68.38%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VICI. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

