Czech National Bank Buys 2,191 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Czech National Bank boosted its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,274 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $6,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 54.7% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $9,573,873.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,043,420.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $9,573,873.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at $12,043,420.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $2,491,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,931,462.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,814,039. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PHM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.14.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $138.65 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.80 and a 1 year high of $145.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.04 and its 200 day moving average is $121.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.56. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.41%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

