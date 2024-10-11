Czech National Bank Buys 3,331 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $7,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,335,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,633,000 after buying an additional 559,019 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,980,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 301.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 333,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,316,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,191,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,320,000 after buying an additional 233,742 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of HIG opened at $116.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $119.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.62 and its 200-day moving average is $105.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.93.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to repurchase $3.30 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on HIG. Citigroup lowered shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

