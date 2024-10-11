Czech National Bank Buys 48,456 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 795,732 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,456 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $8,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 504,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 19,722 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $284,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 238,284 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cavalry Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC now owns 18,936 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $10.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.72.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

