Czech National Bank Buys 5,033 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Czech National Bank increased its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $8,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Gladstone Capital Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 1,385,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,887,000 after purchasing an additional 478,570 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,191,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,080 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 431,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,851,000 after acquiring an additional 21,332 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 54,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 16,208 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACGL shares. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.87.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $113.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.59. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $72.85 and a twelve month high of $116.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.07.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 35.19%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,174,191.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,723,476.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

