Czech National Bank Grows Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $7,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.2% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.8% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.4% during the second quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 9.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.4% during the second quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 32,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,786,600. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total transaction of $1,863,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,697,484. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,600. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,003 shares of company stock worth $3,761,505 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on IRM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $119.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.89. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $57.36 and a 52 week high of $120.70. The company has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.33, a PEG ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.59). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 595.44%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.715 dividend. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 433.33%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

