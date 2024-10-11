Czech National Bank Has $5.31 Million Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $5,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.4% during the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 22,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Global Payments by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 64,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth $1,855,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $900,000. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,128,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $166,305.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,087.63. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $98.88 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.60 and a 12-month high of $141.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.38 and a 200-day moving average of $107.31. The company has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.98.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPN. Barclays cut their price target on Global Payments from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $158.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. BTIG Research cut shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.55.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

