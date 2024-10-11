Czech National Bank Has $6.16 Million Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Czech National Bank grew its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,788 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $6,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in Nasdaq by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 164.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,804,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,295,688.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $71.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.78. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $47.56 and a one year high of $74.88.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.73.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

