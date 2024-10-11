Czech National Bank Has $6.36 Million Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,427 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $6,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.55.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $260.00 per share, with a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,379,720. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $260.00 per share, with a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 89,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,379,720. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,918.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU opened at $273.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $258.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.25. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.01 and a 12-month high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

