Czech National Bank Has $6.64 Million Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,660 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $6,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Waters Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 143.2% during the third quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 16,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 9,435 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 6.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth about $338,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,987,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Delta Air Lines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.35.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 1.3 %

DAL opened at $50.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.79 and its 200-day moving average is $46.83. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $53.86.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

See Also

