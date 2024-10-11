Czech National Bank Has $7.50 Million Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,510 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $7,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $4,010,000. Barden Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $713,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 89,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 83,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 23,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $50.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.32 and a fifty-two week high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.84.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

