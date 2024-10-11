Czech National Bank Has $7.82 Million Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Czech National Bank raised its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Sysco were worth $7,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Sysco by 112.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,612,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504,740 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 103.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,746,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408,226 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,824,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 49.8% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,012,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 26.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,623,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $73.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.17. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $62.45 and a 12-month high of $82.89. The firm has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.20.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 102.09% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America dropped their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.08.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

