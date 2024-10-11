Czech National Bank Increases Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $8,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Republic Services by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 239,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,760,000 after purchasing an additional 19,414 shares in the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 59,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,347,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,052,000 after buying an additional 23,306 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in Republic Services by 264.3% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Republic Services by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $649,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,832.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Price Performance

RSG stock opened at $203.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $203.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.17. The company has a market cap of $63.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.65 and a 12-month high of $208.69.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 17.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 40.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Republic Services from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.65.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Republic Services

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.