Czech National Bank Purchases 11,138 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 179,841 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 11,138 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $5,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Halliburton alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 274.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 28.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the second quarter worth about $54,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE HAL opened at $30.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.88. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.24 and a 200-day moving average of $34.16.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,066,119. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.32.

View Our Latest Research Report on HAL

About Halliburton

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.