Czech National Bank Purchases 1,936 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Czech National Bank increased its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,931 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in ResMed were worth $7,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RMD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 51.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,772,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,105,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,642 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 3,599.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 499,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,823,000 after purchasing an additional 485,540 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ResMed during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,285,000. Greenvale Capital LLP lifted its position in ResMed by 198.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 551,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,938,000 after purchasing an additional 366,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,036,000. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Baird R W upgraded shares of ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ResMed from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.18.

ResMed Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $237.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.24 and a 52 week high of $255.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $235.54 and its 200 day moving average is $213.84. The company has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.69.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. ResMed had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.25, for a total transaction of $3,145,832.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,441,185.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.47, for a total value of $233,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,369,227.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.25, for a total transaction of $3,145,832.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,799 shares in the company, valued at $94,441,185.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,614 shares of company stock valued at $27,135,217. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also

