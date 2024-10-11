Czech National Bank Purchases 2,826 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $7,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 540.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 2,760.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on EXR. Bank of America cut Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $172.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.93.

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In other news, EVP William N. Springer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.33, for a total transaction of $350,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,758.27. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total value of $1,338,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,318,398.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William N. Springer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.33, for a total value of $350,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,758.27. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,970 shares of company stock valued at $3,367,307 over the last ninety days. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $169.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.19 and a twelve month high of $184.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.27 and its 200-day moving average is $157.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.86.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 144.32%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

