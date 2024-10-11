Czech National Bank Purchases 2,864 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Entergy were worth $5,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETR. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Entergy by 2,172.7% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in Entergy by 93.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In other Entergy news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $72,018.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,092,241.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 600 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $72,018.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,092,241.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eliecer Viamontes sold 5,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $619,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,040. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,810 shares of company stock valued at $6,140,626 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ETR shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Entergy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Entergy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Entergy from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $129.06 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $90.78 and a 12 month high of $133.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.44. The firm has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. Entergy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.34%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

