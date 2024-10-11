Czech National Bank Purchases 4,180 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,166 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $6,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FANG. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 5,470.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,737 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 54,131 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $8,395,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 519.0% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 8,047 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In other news, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,037,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,732,485.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FANG shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $154.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.59.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

FANG opened at $194.06 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.70 and a 12-month high of $214.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.28.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 37.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $2.34 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

